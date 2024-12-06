Soros Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,108,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Hess Midstream at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HESM. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at $71,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 487.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 12,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $444,268,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 7,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $279,840.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,257.40. This represents a 11.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hess Midstream Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE HESM opened at $37.17 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.98 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 47.87%. Hess Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6846 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.10%.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

