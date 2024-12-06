Soros Fund Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 154.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of RITM opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.80.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $619.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.89.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

