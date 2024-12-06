Soros Fund Management LLC Sells 72,363 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Soros Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 627,211 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 72,363 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 0.7% of Soros Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $47,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,401 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $222,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 99.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $137.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.51.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.