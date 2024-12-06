Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Stock Holdings Cut by Warburg Pincus LLC

Warburg Pincus LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,822,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000,000 shares during the period. Sotera Health makes up approximately 63.2% of Warburg Pincus LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Warburg Pincus LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Sotera Health worth $1,232,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sotera Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,074,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Sotera Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

SHC stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.96. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $17.44.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Sotera Health had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $285.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

