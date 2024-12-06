Soupman (OTCMKTS:SOUPQ) and Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) Financial Contrast

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) and Soupman (OTCMKTS:SOUPQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Beachbody and Soupman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beachbody 0 2 4 0 2.67 Soupman 0 0 0 0 0.00

Beachbody currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.40%. Given Beachbody’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Beachbody is more favorable than Soupman.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beachbody $451.43 million 0.09 -$152.64 million ($15.75) -0.39 Soupman N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Beachbody and Soupman”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Soupman has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beachbody.

Profitability

This table compares Beachbody and Soupman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beachbody -22.62% -94.29% -26.19% Soupman N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Beachbody shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of Beachbody shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Soupman shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Beachbody beats Soupman on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout energize, hydrate, post-workout recover, and protein supplement recharge products; BEACHBAR, a low-sugar snack bar; supplements under the LADDER brand; connected fitness products; and BODi Bike Studio, a package subscription to BODi with a bike and accessories. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Soupman

Soupman, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells soups in the United States. It markets and sells its products to grocery chains, school systems, and franchisees under The Original Soupman brand name. The company also franchises Original Soupman restaurants and mobile unit; and other high-traffic locations, such as casinos, airports, theme parks, and other tourist locations. It has 9 franchise locations, including co-branded locations. The company was formerly known as Passport Arts, Inc. and changed its name to Soupman, Inc. in January 2011. Soupman, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Staten Island, New York.

