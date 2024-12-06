Southernsun Asset Management LLC Purchases 30,703 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,703 shares during the quarter. Stepan comprises about 2.8% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $23,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at $690,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.19. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $96.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Stepan Increases Dividend

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $546.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.23 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 76.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

