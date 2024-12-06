Southernsun Asset Management LLC Sells 130,250 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,250 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn comprises about 5.2% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Boot Barn worth $43,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $148.57 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $169.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.69.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

