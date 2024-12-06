Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 325,142 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $9,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,487 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 81,987 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 98.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,360 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 260.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,237 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the airline’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,203,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $35,912,933.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,912,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,192,261.40. This trade represents a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rakesh Gangwal bought 643,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19,300,764.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,606,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,117,203.78. This trade represents a 21.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUV

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $34.84 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of -497.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Southwest Airlines had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is -1,028.57%.

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.