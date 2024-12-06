SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 961,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 957% from the previous session’s volume of 90,979 shares.The stock last traded at $58.71 and had previously closed at $58.46.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.56.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 380,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 354,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,788,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 351.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,124,000 after buying an additional 183,283 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 99,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.