Stansberry Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SAND opened at $5.77 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

