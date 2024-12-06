Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $15.70. Approximately 2,271,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,635,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBLK. StockNews.com raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.30 to $20.20 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 94.59%.

Institutional Trading of Star Bulk Carriers

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 190.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.