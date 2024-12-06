Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Holdings Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,576 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of Starwood Property Trust worth $35,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $9,580,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2,414.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 457,631 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 78.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 891,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 390,787 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,455,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,313,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 279,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of STWD stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.63 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

