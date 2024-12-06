State Street Corp Has $2.82 Billion Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

State Street Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,822,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.17.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $133.16 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The firm has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.07 and its 200-day moving average is $111.98.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

