State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 132,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.41% of Roper Technologies worth $2,632,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 648,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,811,000 after purchasing an additional 132,913 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 24.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 605,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,971 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 37.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 427,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,125,000 after purchasing an additional 116,523 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after acquiring an additional 102,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,176,000 after acquiring an additional 80,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price target (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $569.00 price objective (down from $625.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $557.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $551.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $508.22 and a 12-month high of $580.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

