State Street Corp Sells 350,514 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,061,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.46% of Simon Property Group worth $3,559,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 617.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,191,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,503 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,892,000 after purchasing an additional 88,378 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,487,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,906,000 after purchasing an additional 993,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,238,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,947,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Allan B. Hubbard acquired 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,557.30. The trade was a 1.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $181.86 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.08 and a 52-week high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.19. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($1.54). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 76.21%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 109.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

