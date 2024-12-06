Steven Wolin Sells 19,580 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) COO Steven Wolin sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $354,006.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,971.84. This trade represents a 16.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Oscar Health Stock Performance
Shares of OSCR stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.33 and a beta of 1.63. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $23.79.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth $93,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 41.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 27.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oscar Health Company Profile
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
