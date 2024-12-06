Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $395,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $444,086.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,918,196.14. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,955.60. The trade was a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,459 shares of company stock worth $3,811,808 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $81.27 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $83.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nasdaq

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.