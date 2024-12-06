Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $96.50 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.85 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

