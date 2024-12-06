Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,436,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443,198 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Citigroup worth $89,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,007,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,262,000 after buying an additional 250,716 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,970,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,544,000 after purchasing an additional 911,694 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Citigroup by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,428,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,999,000 after acquiring an additional 913,231 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,883,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,900,000 after acquiring an additional 242,545 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,676,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $72.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. Citigroup’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

