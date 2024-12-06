Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 641,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $110,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,589,000 after acquiring an additional 193,684 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14,254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 185,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,035,000 after buying an additional 184,601 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,384.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 156,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,297,000 after purchasing an additional 149,815 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 282.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 128,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $19,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $181.85 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,275. This represents a 10.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $427,262.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,550.50. This trade represents a 35.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,962. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

