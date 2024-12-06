Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,036 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,010,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Enbridge worth $122,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,157,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693,495 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,161,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $984,205,000 after acquiring an additional 936,863 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 23,083,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $821,331,000 after acquiring an additional 827,540 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,703,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,655,000 after buying an additional 644,526 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 27.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,278,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after buying an additional 2,668,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $43.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.76%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

