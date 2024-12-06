Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,544,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,908 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.24% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $184,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $198,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.14. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.16 and a 12-month high of $120.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.3111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

