Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,532,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,589 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.04% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $102,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.97 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $29.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

