Stifel Financial Corp Has $133.41 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,315,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 218,324 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $133,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMG. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMG opened at $65.22 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.84.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

