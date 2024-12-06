Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $150.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s previous close.

JBL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $135.81 on Wednesday. Jabil has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jabil news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $173,645.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,411.44. This represents a 6.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,430,701.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,816.97. The trade was a 22.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,689 shares of company stock worth $5,377,431 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 92.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Jabil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 46,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 16,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 157.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

