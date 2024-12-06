Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Price

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JANX has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.90.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. Janux Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 3.29.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Janux Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 158,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $7,427,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,959,175 shares in the company, valued at $139,081,225. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,217,618. This represents a 5.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,245 shares of company stock valued at $17,032,336 over the last three months. 29.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,127,000 after purchasing an additional 378,477 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $739,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 136.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 66,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

See Also

