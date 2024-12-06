Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Stock Price

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.92.

OGS stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.70. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $57.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 6.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,598,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,590,000 after acquiring an additional 272,923 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,470,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,283,000 after purchasing an additional 645,566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,470,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 10.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,049,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,082,000 after purchasing an additional 98,489 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

