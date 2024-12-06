StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
PHX Minerals Stock Up 0.6 %
PHX opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40.
PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.
PHX Minerals Company Profile
PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.
