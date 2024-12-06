StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PHX Minerals Stock Up 0.6 %

PHX opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

