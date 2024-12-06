StockNews.com Downgrades Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) to Hold

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

TEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised Telefónica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Telefónica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TEF

Telefónica Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 171.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefónica

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.