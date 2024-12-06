Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Stratasys from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Stratasys from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $662.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.31. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.49 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 4.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 42.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 17.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

