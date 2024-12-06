Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.17 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 1,235 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Containerboard, and Renewable Energy.

