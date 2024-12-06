SYM FINANCIAL Corp Grows Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $75.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average of $59.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.06 and a 1 year high of $76.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

