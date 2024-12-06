SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $124,000 Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter worth $4,862,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 408.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,198 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $162.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $127.49 and a 12 month high of $163.05.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

