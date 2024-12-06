SYM FINANCIAL Corp Sells 756 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lowered its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter worth about $491,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 15,153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter worth $5,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

NYSE HMC opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.98.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.43). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $36.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 billion. Equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

