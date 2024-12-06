Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Position Lowered by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,180 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 99,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,098 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $2,192,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 957,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,773,000 after purchasing an additional 177,051 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,569,000 after buying an additional 42,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $951,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.68.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,209,221.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,831.59. The trade was a 18.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 34,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $2,220,253.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,879.13. The trade was a 21.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $66.92 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 13.05%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

