Synergy CHC (OTCMKTS:SNYR) Trading Down 4.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNYR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 20,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 23,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Synergy CHC Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21,505.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12.

About Synergy CHC

(Get Free Report)

Synergy CHC Corp. provides consumer health care, beauty, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers brain health nutritional supplements under the FOCUSfactor brand name; lifestyle products and accessories, including tea, shakes, lollipops, supplements, apparel, and exercise accessories under the Flat Tummy brand name; anti-aging skincare products, such as serums and creams for exfoliating, skin repair, and rehydration, as well as hand soaps and hand sanitizers under the Hand MD brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy CHC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy CHC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.