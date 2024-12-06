Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 164,166 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,660,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,166 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 2.32% of LSB Industries worth $13,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 14.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXU opened at $8.88 on Friday. LSB Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LXU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

