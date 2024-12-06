Systematic Financial Management LP Grows Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 403.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 181,253 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $10,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 629.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,200 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,936. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $3,615,946.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,649,251.65. This represents a 20.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,239. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $42.94 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.67%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

