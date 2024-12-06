Systematic Financial Management LP Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3,960.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.91.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF opened at $165.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $171.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.10 and a 200-day moving average of $128.23.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.54. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $198,233.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,730.03. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $8,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,364,303. This represents a 15.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,134,788 over the last ninety days. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

