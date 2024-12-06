Systematic Financial Management LP Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Brinker International by 13,850.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,057,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,228,000 after buying an additional 227,047 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,611,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 1,686.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 182,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 1,160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 192,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 177,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $130.77 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $133.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.51.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 839.19% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $386,634.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,774.42. This represents a 13.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on Brinker International from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brinker International from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.63.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

