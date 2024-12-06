Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 15,107 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $14,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 413.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $70.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average is $70.85. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

