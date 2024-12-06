Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 1,400 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.36% of Gibraltar Industries worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 30.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 428.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.08. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $61.92 and a one year high of $87.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $361.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

