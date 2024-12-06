Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 2,250 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 81,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

