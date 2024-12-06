Systematic Financial Management LP Takes Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,822 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 263.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 26,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,872,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,645,190. This represents a 19.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 24,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $1,808,186.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,045,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,294,229.36. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,164,869. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

TMHC stock opened at $69.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.97. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.39%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

