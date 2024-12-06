Tabor Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 32,732 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 31.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 942,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,038,000 after acquiring an additional 223,497 shares during the period. JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $5,149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 32.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 99,341 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,831,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,245,000 after buying an additional 76,578 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,084,000 after buying an additional 67,550 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 13,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $653,178.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,052.76. This trade represents a 46.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAKE stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $865.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.13 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.90% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

