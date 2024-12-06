Tabor Asset Management LP Buys 8,177 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tabor Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 1.7% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 295.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,659 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 26.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 18.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.37.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $191.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.57, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

