Tabor Asset Management LP Grows Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Tabor Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,288 shares during the period. Academy Sports and Outdoors makes up 2.8% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tabor Asset Management LP owned about 0.14% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,054,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,739,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,971 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,969,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,147,000 after acquiring an additional 481,640 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 951,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,515,000 after acquiring an additional 365,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 203.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,998,000 after acquiring an additional 344,466 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.3 %

ASO stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.73 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at $552,172. This trade represents a 11.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

