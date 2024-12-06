Tabor Asset Management LP Grows Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Tabor Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,288 shares during the period. Academy Sports and Outdoors makes up 2.8% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tabor Asset Management LP owned about 0.14% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,054,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,739,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,971 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,969,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,147,000 after acquiring an additional 481,640 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 951,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,515,000 after acquiring an additional 365,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 203.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,998,000 after acquiring an additional 344,466 shares during the last quarter.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.3 %
ASO stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.73 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.79%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at $552,172. This trade represents a 11.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.
