Tabor Asset Management LP Trims Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Tabor Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,574 shares during the quarter. Shift4 Payments comprises approximately 1.2% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $101.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.08. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $116.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

FOUR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,675. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

