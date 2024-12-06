Taika Capital LP Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Taika Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Crocs makes up approximately 2.2% of Taika Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Taika Capital LP’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 11,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Crocs by 64.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 83.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 109.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $109.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.71 and a 1 year high of $165.32.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 31.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan L. Healy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,404.40. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Trading raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

