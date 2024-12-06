Taika Capital LP Takes Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,395,000 after purchasing an additional 205,584 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 196,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 193,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $331.71 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $155.75 and a 12 month high of $351.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.33 and a 200-day moving average of $298.88.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.04. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

